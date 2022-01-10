Video
Per capita income to exceed $3,000 this year: LGRD Minister

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Sunday expressed hope that the country's average per capita income would exceed $ 3,000 by this year.
The minister said, "Our average income has increased like magic in the past decade due to the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
He said this at the 'Bill Collection Award' giving ceremony organized by Dhaka WASA at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.
"When Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009, our per capita income was below $700. In the last one decade, our per capita income has risen to $2,554," he added.
He also said it may increase to three thousand dollars this year.
Tajul  said Dhaka WASA has acquired the capacity to supply water to all city dwellers in the capital.
Besides, the government is working tirelessly to meet the water needs of people across the country, including setting up water treatment plants in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna, he added.
The minister said that several initiatives have been taken and work is underway to provide quality water to Dhaka dwellers. Pipelines for water supply are very old and mostly unusable. Now they are being replaced with better quality pipes.
In this regard, he said that Dhaka WASA was able to supply 60 per cent water in the capital in 1996.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working to improve water quality and increase supply. Of these, Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant Phase-1 and 2 have been completed, said the minister.
"Now the construction work of Sayedabad Phase-3 is going on. As a result of these development works, Dhaka WASA has already been able to supply water to cent per cent dwellers."    -UNB


