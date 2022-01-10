TIB slams BB for giving unethical advantage to Padma Bank

Transparency International, Bangladesh has expressed concern over Bangladesh Bank consent to let Padma Bank hide losses from its financial statement in order to attract foreign investment.

In a statement on Saturday, the anti-graft watchdog denounced the move as "immoral and fraudulent" and said it will raise questions about the central bank's credibility in terms of establishing discipline and governance in the financial sector. The central bank also risks tarnishing its image around the world, according to TIB.

The government approved the Farmers Bank, owned by Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, an Awami League Presidium member, in 2013 to function. He resigned as chairman of the bank in 2017 following huge loan irregularities and money laundering from bank's coffer.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, the chairman of RACE Asset Management Ltd, who also heads the board of trustees of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, took over as chairman of the bank renamed as Padma Bank in early 2018.

State-owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh injected into the troubled private bank Tk 7.15 billion, or 66 percent of its capital in a bid to save it from collapsing.

Having been paralysed in liquidity crisis, the bank knocked on the government's door to bail it out it either through a merger with or an acquisition by a state-owned bank. Neither of those options happened.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has agreed to create a separate account for the troubled Padma Bank by keeping the information of the bank's financial losses hidden.

The bank's consultancy firm DelMorgan, managed to bring in $700 million worth of foreign investment and Bangladesh Bank permitted it to adjust the earlier losses from the bank's profits over the next 10 years."

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has labelled the "unethical" advantage given by Bangladesh Bank as "unprecedented" in the banking sector.

Despite receiving various forms of policy assistance from the government, the embattled bank has failed to turn its fortunes around but has instead incurred even heavier losses, according to Iftekharuzzaman.

In such a situation, the bank's attempt to clear its financial statement by omitting the losses is not only unethical but also fraudulent, he said.

