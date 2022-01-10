Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TIB slams BB for giving unethical advantage to Padma Bank

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Transparency International, Bangladesh has expressed concern over Bangladesh Bank consent to let Padma Bank hide losses from its financial statement in order to attract foreign investment.
In a statement on Saturday, the anti-graft watchdog denounced the move as "immoral and fraudulent" and said it will raise questions about the central bank's credibility in terms of establishing discipline and governance in the financial sector. The central bank also risks tarnishing its image around the world, according to TIB.
The government approved the Farmers Bank, owned by Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, an Awami League Presidium member, in 2013 to function. He resigned as chairman of the bank in 2017 following huge loan irregularities and money laundering from bank's coffer.
Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, the chairman of RACE Asset Management Ltd, who also heads the board of trustees of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, took over as chairman of the bank renamed as Padma Bank in early 2018.
State-owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh injected into the troubled private bank Tk 7.15 billion, or 66 percent of its capital in a bid to save it from collapsing.
Having been paralysed in liquidity crisis, the bank knocked on the government's door to bail it out it either through a merger with or an acquisition by a state-owned bank. Neither of those options happened.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has agreed to create a separate account for the troubled Padma Bank by keeping the information of the bank's financial losses hidden.
The bank's consultancy firm DelMorgan, managed to bring in $700 million worth of foreign investment and Bangladesh Bank permitted it to adjust the earlier losses from the bank's profits over the next 10 years."
TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has labelled the "unethical" advantage given by Bangladesh Bank as "unprecedented" in the banking sector.
Despite receiving various forms of policy assistance from the government, the embattled bank has failed to turn its fortunes around but has instead incurred even heavier losses, according to Iftekharuzzaman.
In such a situation, the bank's attempt to clear its financial statement by omitting the losses is not only unethical but also fraudulent, he said.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL inaugurates stall at DITF
Uttara Bank holds annual risk conference
BRAC Bank appoints Nurun Nahar as CTO
Pubali Bank gets appreciation certificate by Dhaka WASA
BTRC license must for firms to provide satellite services
Per capita income to exceed $3,000 this year: LGRD Minister
BD Amsterdam embassy opens virtual desk to attract FDI
TIB slams BB for giving unethical advantage to Padma Bank


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft