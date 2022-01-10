BSCIC expects to create 10,000 more jobs in Rajshahi

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) is expected to generate 10,000 more employments in Rajshahi zone as construction of its second industrial estate is on the final stage.

The estate is being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil, Uzirpukur and Lalitahar areas at Paba upazila in the district.

The development work is being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2" involving around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development to help flourish the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton came up with the information while addressing a view-sharing meeting on development works of the project with BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman and other officials at his city bhaban office on Saturday.

The mayor said the development project is being implemented as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Rajshahi people and called for allocating plots among only genuine entrepreneurs.

BSCIC Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and Industrial Estate Officer Anwarul Azim were present on the occasion.

BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office is implementing the project with a target of constructing 296 industrial plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.

Jafar Bayazid told the meeting that earth dumping and leveling works were completed along with completion of ninety-five percent of boundary wall construction.

Other infrastructure development works, including construction of culverts, office building, internal roads, drains and water supply, are expected to be completed within the next couple of months, he added.

He said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.

Under the project, there will be three types of plots. A-type industrial units will be 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.

The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio- economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region, Bayazid said. -BSS





