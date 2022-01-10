Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:10 AM
Home Business

‘Good agri practice essential to raise exports’

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque  stressed on quick implementation of good agricultural practice (GAP) throughout the country to increase export of the farm commodities.
 "A good number of initiatives have already been taken for raising export of the agricultural commodities ...one of these are undertaking GAP policy," he said on Sunday.
 The minister made this comment while speaking online as the chief guest at the second steering committee meeting for implementing GAP policy 2020 here.
"We need to implement the GAP quickly throughout the country and that's why training should be imparted to different stakeholders, including officials, growers and exporters," said Dr Razzaque, also a presidium member of the ruling Awami League.
The GAP should be executed firstly on pilot basis in the areas where there are more possibilities of exporting vegetables and fruits, he told the meeting.
Chaired by Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam, the meeting was also attended, among others, by Additional Secretaries Dr M Abdur Rauf, Kamalaranjan Das, M Ruhul Amin Talukder, Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Abdullah Sajjad, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Chairman Sheikh M Bakhtiar, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Benjir Alam, different agency chiefs and steering committee members.
To make agriculture financially profitable, the agriculture secretary said, the farm commodities should be made export-oriented. "GAP compliance is mandatory for the agricultural commodities to access the international market, "he added.
"We are working to implement the policy and the task is going ahead," he told the meeting.
The GAP policy implementation progress was also discussed in the meeting, he said, adding, "Institution-wise responsibilities have been distributed to formulate a time-limit action plan for implementing the policy."    -BSS


