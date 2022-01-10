Business Events

Video
Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Popular Band Music Star and Nestle Bangladesh Limited's Head of Corporate Affairs Naquib Uddin Khan inaugurating 'Campus Superstore' at the Daffodil International University campus in Daffodil Smart City. Prof. Dr. Mostafa Kamal, Dean, Academic Affairs of DIU, Dr. Mohammad Masum Iqbal, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship, Hasan Sajib, Brand Manager of Maggi Sudipto Chakraborty, Business Head, Nestle Bangladesh Limited along with other high officials were present during the inaugurating. It may mentioned that the campus superstore has all the daily necessities like rice, pulses, oil etc. Beside this medicines, healthcare products, special gift items, cosmetics, stationery, books, course items etc. has also here. Teachers, students and officials will be able to use One Card and purchase these products in cash.



IFIL (Finance and Investment Limited) Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over the 298th meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Sunday. Among others, Vice Chairman of the Board Abul Quasem Haider, Directors Mostanser Billa, Kazi Mahbuba Akhter, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Md. Jahidur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.








