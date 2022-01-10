Fresh commodities adjudged best brand for 2 years

As a result of the continuous trust and love from the people- Fresh Atta-Maida-Sujihas been recognized as the 'best brand' for the 6thconsecutive year.

Apart from that, 'Fresh Refined Sugar' has also been recognized as the best brand in the branded sugar category for the 5thyear. The award was given to Fresh Atta-Maida-Suji in the 'Best Brand Award 2021' recently, says a press release.

Bangladesh Brand Forum and NielsenIQ conducts consumer surveys all over Bangladesh and determine the best brands in different categories every year. Fresh Atta-Maida-Suji has set an outstanding example by being the best in Atta-Maida-Suji category for the 6thyear.

On top of that, 'Fresh Refined Sugar' has also established a unique example by recognizing for the 5th year as the best brand, in their attempt of creating a sweet bond.

Besides, 'Super Fresh Drinking Water' in bottled mineral water category, 'Fresh Full Cream Milk Powder' in full cream milk powder category, 'Fresh Super Premium Salt' in salt category, 'Fresh Tissue' in tissue paper category were also recognized as the second-best brands. Apart from these, 'Fresh Spices' in spice category and 'Super Fresh Fortified Soybean Oil' in the edible oil category were recognized as the third best.

MGI is grateful to the countless consumers, distributors, retailers and well-wishers for the success. MGI is determined to maintain the best quality of 'Fresh'products and continue to satisfy the consumers in future.





