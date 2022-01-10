Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fresh commodities adjudged best brand for 2 years

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

As a result of the continuous trust and love from the people- Fresh Atta-Maida-Sujihas been recognized as the 'best brand' for the 6thconsecutive year.
Apart from that, 'Fresh Refined Sugar' has also been recognized as the best brand in the branded sugar category for the 5thyear. The award was given to Fresh Atta-Maida-Suji in the 'Best Brand Award 2021' recently, says a press release.
Bangladesh Brand Forum and NielsenIQ conducts consumer surveys all over Bangladesh and determine the best brands in different categories every year. Fresh Atta-Maida-Suji has set an outstanding example by being the best in Atta-Maida-Suji category for the 6thyear.
On top of that, 'Fresh Refined Sugar' has also established a unique example by recognizing for the 5th year as the best brand, in their attempt of creating a sweet bond.
Besides, 'Super Fresh Drinking Water' in bottled mineral water category, 'Fresh Full Cream Milk Powder' in full cream milk powder category, 'Fresh Super Premium Salt' in salt category, 'Fresh Tissue' in tissue paper category were also recognized as the second-best brands. Apart from these, 'Fresh Spices' in spice category and 'Super Fresh Fortified Soybean Oil' in the edible oil category were recognized as the third best.
MGI is grateful to the countless consumers, distributors, retailers and well-wishers for the success. MGI is determined to maintain the best quality of 'Fresh'products and continue to satisfy the consumers in future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL inaugurates stall at DITF
Uttara Bank holds annual risk conference
BRAC Bank appoints Nurun Nahar as CTO
Pubali Bank gets appreciation certificate by Dhaka WASA
BTRC license must for firms to provide satellite services
Per capita income to exceed $3,000 this year: LGRD Minister
BD Amsterdam embassy opens virtual desk to attract FDI
TIB slams BB for giving unethical advantage to Padma Bank


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft