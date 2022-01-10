Audit management software opens at Industries Ministry

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated an audit management software of the Industries Ministry to increase transparency, accountability and dynamism in financial sector.

The software has been inaugurated for the first time among the government organisations, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the inaugural function as special guest with Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana in the chair on Sunday.

Humayun said the introduction of audit management software by the Industries Ministry is a timely step.

"It is not too easy to find out where the total number of objections, types of objection, number of replies sent, action taken on replies, above all audit objection settlement notices issued by the audit department in the audit offices through manually," he added.

He mentioned that the software has been developed to make user friendly of the three parties-- the Commercial Audit Directorate, the Ministry and the Audit Offices-- respectively for resolving audit objections.

"We go ahead of the others. We hope that this software will play a role in maintaining economic discipline and reducing corruption as part of the implementation of Digital Bangladesh announced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the minister further said. -BSS

