Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:10 AM
Home Business

11-grade students now can pay more academic fees thru bKash

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Application and registration fees of class XI, Technical and Diploma admission for 2021-22 session can now be paid through bKash. The 1st phase of online application process is ongoing which will end on 15th January. The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission.
Applicants can apply for admission with the required information by clicking on this link - http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/.
To pay the application fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'XI Class Admission' from 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app. Name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed to provide in the subsequent steps. In last step, the transaction will be successful with bKash PIN. Upon successful transaction, applicant will get a message and a digital receipt. An SMS will also be sent to the user's bKash number which can be saved for future reference.
Following the same process, applicants can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'DTE' and 'BTEB' from 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app.


