Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton signs deal to expand market across N America

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Walton signs deal to expand market across N America

Walton signs deal to expand market across N America

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, the country's leading electronics and technology product manufacturer and exporter, has signed partnership agreement with Danby Appliances, a renowned compact appliance brand in North America, for expanding its global market in the region. With this signing, Walton will lead Bangladesh to enter into the USA region for the first time ever in electronics segment. The partnership will ensure to establish Walton brand products in USA and Canada.
Recently a team of Walton high officials visited 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES-2022)' held in Las Vegas. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Walton and Danby was signed at the CES which is one of the world's biggest tech trade shows. Edward Kim, President of the Global Business Division of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Andrew Raymond, CFO of Danby Appliances, have signed the paper for their respective organizations.
The signing ceremony was arranged on Friday (January 07, 2022) virtually for worldwide Covid-19 situation. Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, Jim Estill, President and CEO of Danby, Walton's DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Home Appliance's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Al-Imran, Kitchen Appliance's CBO Mahfuzur Rahman, Global Business Division's vice-president Abdur Rouf and Sr. Assistant Director Kaysar Chayan were among others present on the occasion.
With this signing, Walton agreed to develop and manufacture the products considering the North America market standard with the collaboration of Danby while Danby will take part of sales and distribution of Walton products in North America market.
Terming the MoU as a milestone for Bangladesh's electronics and technology industry, Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed said this partnership will expedite Walton to become one of the top global electronics brands by 2030. Walton will take the flag of Bangladesh to every corner of the world and represent the nation as a high-tech industry developed country.  
Welcoming the newly established partnership, Danby's President and CEO Jim Estill has expressed his collaboration to manufacture, promote and distribute Walton brand products in North America region. He hoped to visit Bangladesh and Walton's manufacturing facilities once the world overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.  
Walton's Global Business Division President Edward Kim said: This deal is very historic and meaningful for Walton as well as Bangladesh as it conveys a significant message to the world on how strong Walton is becoming as a top global electronics brand. Walton is finally entering into markets like USA and Canada with its own manufactured products.
Mentionable, Walton is currently exporting its products to more than 40 countries including Europe, Africa, Asia and Middle East. The leading Bangladeshi electronics and technology products manufacturer has exported huge number of goods last year despite Covid-19 situation.
According to sector related experts, Walton will soon win the hearts of global consumers providing its wide ranges of world standard products which will contribute in achieving the target of becoming a developed country by 2041.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL inaugurates stall at DITF
Uttara Bank holds annual risk conference
BRAC Bank appoints Nurun Nahar as CTO
Pubali Bank gets appreciation certificate by Dhaka WASA
BTRC license must for firms to provide satellite services
Per capita income to exceed $3,000 this year: LGRD Minister
BD Amsterdam embassy opens virtual desk to attract FDI
TIB slams BB for giving unethical advantage to Padma Bank


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft