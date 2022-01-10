

Walton signs deal to expand market across N America

Recently a team of Walton high officials visited 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES-2022)' held in Las Vegas. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Walton and Danby was signed at the CES which is one of the world's biggest tech trade shows. Edward Kim, President of the Global Business Division of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Andrew Raymond, CFO of Danby Appliances, have signed the paper for their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony was arranged on Friday (January 07, 2022) virtually for worldwide Covid-19 situation. Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, Jim Estill, President and CEO of Danby, Walton's DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Home Appliance's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Al-Imran, Kitchen Appliance's CBO Mahfuzur Rahman, Global Business Division's vice-president Abdur Rouf and Sr. Assistant Director Kaysar Chayan were among others present on the occasion.

With this signing, Walton agreed to develop and manufacture the products considering the North America market standard with the collaboration of Danby while Danby will take part of sales and distribution of Walton products in North America market.

Terming the MoU as a milestone for Bangladesh's electronics and technology industry, Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed said this partnership will expedite Walton to become one of the top global electronics brands by 2030. Walton will take the flag of Bangladesh to every corner of the world and represent the nation as a high-tech industry developed country.

Welcoming the newly established partnership, Danby's President and CEO Jim Estill has expressed his collaboration to manufacture, promote and distribute Walton brand products in North America region. He hoped to visit Bangladesh and Walton's manufacturing facilities once the world overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walton's Global Business Division President Edward Kim said: This deal is very historic and meaningful for Walton as well as Bangladesh as it conveys a significant message to the world on how strong Walton is becoming as a top global electronics brand. Walton is finally entering into markets like USA and Canada with its own manufactured products.

Mentionable, Walton is currently exporting its products to more than 40 countries including Europe, Africa, Asia and Middle East. The leading Bangladeshi electronics and technology products manufacturer has exported huge number of goods last year despite Covid-19 situation.

According to sector related experts, Walton will soon win the hearts of global consumers providing its wide ranges of world standard products which will contribute in achieving the target of becoming a developed country by 2041.



