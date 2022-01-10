‘Foreign digital items can only be sold thru e-comms’

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) of Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular to the effect that sales of digital items can be carried out by merchants only through e-commerce marketplaces or platforms.

To sell foreign digital items such as games, e-book, music, research and data, software programs, and paid applications on e-commerce marketplaces, merchants will need to procure these from foreign sources and follow the existing regulations by paying applicable duties, taxes, and other excises.

As per the central bank order, sales of such digital goods or services to the local people against payments in local currency violates the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947 that states, payments against the procurement for commercial trading from external sources have to be made as outward remittance through banking channel under general authorization.

The central bank in the circular stated that digital items purchased under individual or corporate entitlements of foreign exchange cannot be placed at e-commerce marketplaces and online platforms for sales.

Customers' must observe due diligence along with anti-money laundering (AML) or combating the financial terrorism (CFT) provisions, prior to enlisting merchants on those platforms. Bangladesh Bank hence instructed authorized dealers to guide their e-commerce customers for meticulous compliance in accordance with the aforementioned stipulations.

However, speaking to The Daily Observer Syed Almas Kabir stated: "If the recharge/top-up cards are purchased through the legal banking channel which is remitting forex legally, I see no problem in letting them be traded in local currency.

The government can impose VAT on this as well. When an individual pays the subscription of Netflix with a bank card, a VAT is added by the bank. So, if someone wants to buy the subscriptions (recharge cards) in bulk, pay the VAT, and resell them, I don't see why it would not be allowed."

"Please remember, in-app purchases, buying software licenses online, etc should be allowed without any hassle. Otherwise, people will make these purchases through the grey channel," he further explained.

The president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) also urged the central bank to ease the forex regulations for the easy flow of cross-border digital commerce, citing: "They need to look at the bigger picture."



