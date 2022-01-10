Stocks halt 6-day rising streak on profit taking

Stocks declined on Sunday halting a six-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 54.83 points or 0.78 per cent to 6,932, after gaining 256 points in the past six consecutive sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 23.96 points to 2,579 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 4.01 points to 1,468 at the close of the trading.

Turnover also fell to Tk 14.61 billion, down 13.2 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.83 billion.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 183 points to close at 20,311 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 112 points to close at 12,198.

