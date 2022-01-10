

Energypac holds orientation session for engineering students

Through this event, EPGL aims to provide engineering students in their third or fourth year with opportunities for a prospective career through networking and training, according to their chosen discipline.

Out of more than 1000 applicants for the programme, only 25 talented students qualified the assessment and received the opportunity to participate in EFLP Intake-1.

Dr. M Tamim, Dean, Engineering Faculty and Professor, Petroleum Engineering Dept, BUET was present in the online event as a Chief Guest while Nurul Amin Independent Director, EPGL attended the event as a Special Guest.; Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO, EPGL; Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategist, SBPM, EPGL were also present at the event.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Naweed Rashid, followed by an AV introducing the mentors, showcasing the corporates of Energypac and the objective of the reputed organization, and introducing the selected candidates. The orientation programme ended with Chief Guest Dr. M Tamim's speech.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Humayun Rashid said, "I believe that they (participants) will take the country forward by utilizing their talent, foresight, and innovation. Over the next three months, Energypac will make every effort to facilitate their self-development and career journey."

The comprehensive EFLP has been designed to provide cross-functional experience, experimental learning, and leadership development training. Upon completion of courses, participants will receive an official certification from Energypac.

After the programme, the top three participants will get preference for the subsequent Energypac MTO Placement. Additionally, other students will be rendered eligible to apply for jobs at Energypac. For more information, please visit - https://www.energypac.com/energetic-future-leadership-program/









Orientation ceremony of the "Energetic Future Leadership Program (EFLP)" Intake-1 organized by Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) was held virtually on Sunday.Through this event, EPGL aims to provide engineering students in their third or fourth year with opportunities for a prospective career through networking and training, according to their chosen discipline.Out of more than 1000 applicants for the programme, only 25 talented students qualified the assessment and received the opportunity to participate in EFLP Intake-1.Dr. M Tamim, Dean, Engineering Faculty and Professor, Petroleum Engineering Dept, BUET was present in the online event as a Chief Guest while Nurul Amin Independent Director, EPGL attended the event as a Special Guest.; Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO, EPGL; Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategist, SBPM, EPGL were also present at the event.The event commenced with a welcome speech by Naweed Rashid, followed by an AV introducing the mentors, showcasing the corporates of Energypac and the objective of the reputed organization, and introducing the selected candidates. The orientation programme ended with Chief Guest Dr. M Tamim's speech.Expressing gratitude to the participants, Humayun Rashid said, "I believe that they (participants) will take the country forward by utilizing their talent, foresight, and innovation. Over the next three months, Energypac will make every effort to facilitate their self-development and career journey."The comprehensive EFLP has been designed to provide cross-functional experience, experimental learning, and leadership development training. Upon completion of courses, participants will receive an official certification from Energypac.After the programme, the top three participants will get preference for the subsequent Energypac MTO Placement. Additionally, other students will be rendered eligible to apply for jobs at Energypac. For more information, please visit - https://www.energypac.com/energetic-future-leadership-program/