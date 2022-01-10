RMG exports to US rose by 30.68pc to $6.36b in Jan-Nov

Apparel exports to the Unites States from Bangladesh rose by 30.68 per cent to $6.36 billion in January to November in the 2021 calendar year, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The earnings $1.49 billion higher compared to $4.86 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, according to OTEXA of the US Department of Commerce.

High demand for the locally made readymade garment (RMG), especially knit items, since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic and significant rise in prices of raw materials have helped the exports grow both in terms of volume and value, according to industry insiders.

During the period under review, Bangladesh shipped 2.33 billion square metres of apparel items, up by 34.37 per cent from 1.73 billion square metres in the same period of 2020.

Bangladesh's main competitors China and Vietnam also witnessed 27.29 per cent and 12.73 per cent growth respectively.

Gradual economic recovery aided by the Covid-19 vaccination coverage, better control over coronavirus infection and a shift of orders from China due to the trade war between US and China have contributed to the double digit growth, exporters said.

However, the overall apparel imports of USA from across the world during the January to November period of 2021 also increased by 25.43 per cent to US$ 74.28 billion from $59.23 billion during the same period of 2020, data showed. During January to November of 2021, the US imported apparels worth $17.90 billion from China and $13.20 billion from Vietnam.

Apparel exports from other major sourcing destinations like India, Pakistan and Honduras grew by 35.47 per cent, 59.30 per cent and 47.10 per cent respectively. Cambodia and Indonesia's exports to the US saw 19.86 per cent and 14.11 per cent growth respectively, according to data.













