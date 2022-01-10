

Bangladesh-UAE trade hits $1.2b in 2021

The volume of trade exchanges between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh over the past year recorded a growth of more than 15%, with the bilateral trade amounting to $1.2 billion, said the Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar.The Ambassador hailed his country's relations with the UAE as deeply rooted and increasingly developing thanks to the support provided by the leadership of the two friendly countries.The ambassador's statements came on the sidelines of a seminar on investment in economic zones organised by the Bangladesh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai - WAM (Emirates news agency).