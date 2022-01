FDI inflow rose 2pc to $1.5b in July-Nov

Inflow of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Bangladesh edged up in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 as the amid persisting pandemic keeps on slowing the global economy.During the period under FDI inflow edged up by only 2 per cent to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous FY, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.