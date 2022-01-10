Video
12 DU journalism students get 'Sitara Parveen Award'

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

A total of 12 meritorious students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University (DU) have received 'Professor Sitara Parveen Award' for their outstanding academic results in BSS Honors Examination of 2019.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the scholarships on Sunday among the awardees as the chief guest at a function held at DU Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.
The award recipients are: Mili Akhter, Ritu Karmaker, Jannatul Islam Ria, Tahura Tabassum Tari, Sumia Zahid, Tariq-ul-Islam, Tipu Sultan, Saidul Islam, Tanha Tasnim Ety, Farhana Akhtar, Mst. Nusrat Zebin Biva and Sumya Arefin Arni.
Chairman of the Department and also the syndicate member of DU Prof Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed presided over the function while Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty Prof. Dr. Fakrul Alam delivered "Sitara Parveen Memorial Lecture".
Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali gave vote of thanks on the occasion.
While addressing the programme, DU VC paid glowing tribute to the memory of Prof Dr Sitara Parvin and said she was an honest, sincere and devoted teacher of the university.
He urged the students to equip themselves with humanitarian and non-communal values following the ideal of late Prof Dr Sitara Parvin.
Prof Sitara Parveen was a daughter of former President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmad and the wife of Prof Dr Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali. She died in a tragic road accident in the USA on June 23 in 2005.    -BSS


