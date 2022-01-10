Dhanmondi Pragati Sangha celebrates golden jubilee today

Dhanmondi Pragati Sangha (DPS) chalked out three-day programmes to celebrate its 50th founding anniversary, golden jubilee of its establishment at Dhanmondi in Dhaka City.

Md Shafiul Islam Mahiuddin, MP (Dhaka-10 constituency), as chief guest, will inaugurate the celebration today in the evening.

Freedom Fighter Bazlul Mahmud Bablu, social activist Alhajj Md Abdus Salam and Managing Director of RN Trading Ltd Md Nadim will attend the inaugural function as special guests.

Nazrul Islam Babul, DPS president and councillor of Ward No.-16 under Dhaka South City Corporation, will preside over the programme.

The celebration programmes include cutting a cake, holding cultural programmes, sports programmes, and giving reception to founding members.











