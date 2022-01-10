Police constable dies in Rangpur road accident

RANGPUR, Jan 9: A police constable was killed in a road accident at Rajendra Bazar point on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway under Kawnia upazila of the district on Sunday.

"The accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle hit the running motorcycle of the police constable in the area, leaving him dead on the spot around 8am," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia Police Station Masumur Rahman.

Being informed, personnel from Kawnia Fire Service and Civil Defense Station and policemen rushed to the spot, recovered the body and the damaged motorcycle. -BSS











