Drug addict son kills mother for money

A mother was killed by her drug addict son at Sonagazi in Feni. Nur Karim Russel, 28, killed his mother Amena Khatun, 50, by slaughtering her.

The incident took place at 12:30pm on Sunday at Baradhali village of Charchandia union of the upazila.

Police said the deceased, Amena Khatun, wife of late Sahab Uddin, lived in her father's house with her son Nur Karim Russel. Russell has lost much of his mental balance in the last few years.

On Sunday afternoon, Russell demanded Tk 200 from his mother to buy marijuana. But Amena Khatun refuse to give him money. At one stage he hacked his mother Amena to death with a sharp weapon. Neighbours found out about the incident and held Russell from the scene, beat him up and handed him over to police.

Sonagazi Model Police Station OC Sajedul Islam confirmed the incident and said, "The body of the deceased was sent to the morgue for autopsy," and added "Abdul Hadi, the brother of the deceased, filed a case against his nephew Russel as the lone accused."







