IBBL, Max Hospital sign MoU

Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:13 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and Max Hospital Chattogram recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on corporate facilities in the port city.
JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director of IBBL, and Ranjan Prashad Das Gupta, general manager of Max Hospital, signed the agreement.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director, Mohammed Shabbir, senior executive vice-president; executive vice-presidents Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin were also present.
Under the agreement, IBBL officials, their family members, and Debit and Khidmah Credit cardholders will enjoy discounts from Max Hospital.    -UNB


