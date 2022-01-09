

IBBL, Max Hospital sign MoU

JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director of IBBL, and Ranjan Prashad Das Gupta, general manager of Max Hospital, signed the agreement.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director, Mohammed Shabbir, senior executive vice-president; executive vice-presidents Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin were also present.

Under the agreement, IBBL officials, their family members, and Debit and Khidmah Credit cardholders will enjoy discounts from Max Hospital. -UNB





