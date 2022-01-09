Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk   

SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen

SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen

Mohammed Younus has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) in it's 333rd Board meeting recently. In the same meeting, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohammed Golam Quddus elected as Vice-Chairmen respectively of the Board of Directors of the Bank, says a press release.
Newly elected Chairman Mohammed Younus has a long and creditable business experience more than three decades and engaged in Papers, IT, Insurance, Marchant Bank, Agro Sector, Fabrics and Cold storages Trade Industry.
He is the Managing Director of Sobhan Ice and Cold Storage Ltd., Younus Cold Storage Ltd, Ananta Paper Mills Ltd, Younus Paper Mills Ltd,Younus Fine Paper Mills Ltd., Younus Spinning Mills Ltd, Sonali Paper and Board Mills Ltd.,Sharif Cold Storage Ltd.,Younus Newsprint Mills Ltd. and Younus Offset Paper Mills Ltd.
He is the Publisher of Online newspaper Sonalinews.com. Besides these he also engaged in the field of education. He is a member of the Board of Trustee of Fareast International University, Chairman of Word Bridge School and Managing Director of Galaxy Flying Academy Ltd.
Younus engaged in Sports, Social and Cultural Organizations since a long time. He is the Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and Lifetime member of Kurmitola Golf Club.
Newly elected Vice-Chairman of the Bank Mohiuddin Ahmed has a long and successful business experience for more than four decades. Mohiuddin is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House. He is also the Chairman of Mohiuddin and Co. and Pecific Automobiles.
Mohiuddin Ahmed is a sponsor Share Holder of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. and Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd.
He is the former Vice Chairman and current member of the Governing Body of Southeast University. He is also a Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI). Mohiuddin is engaged in several social welfare organizations sincea long time.  Another elected Vice-Chairman Mr. Mohammed Golam Quddus is a Director of the Bank who represents Anwer Khan Modern Hospital Ltd.
He started his career at the Ministry of Public Administration of the Govt. of Bangladesh in 1983 after completion of his Master's Degree from Dhaka University in Economics.
He served as Additional Secretary to the Government under various Ministries and as a Member of Privatization Commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Work from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom
Pak national carrier inches closer to full int’l flights
Shell significantly boosted by high gas prices
India raises growth forecast to 9.2pc despite Covid risks
Secondary trading of treasury bills jumped up in 2021
India's cotton exports begin to slide on rising prices, lower crop
IBBL, Max Hospital sign MoU
SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft