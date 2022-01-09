

SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen

Newly elected Chairman Mohammed Younus has a long and creditable business experience more than three decades and engaged in Papers, IT, Insurance, Marchant Bank, Agro Sector, Fabrics and Cold storages Trade Industry.

He is the Managing Director of Sobhan Ice and Cold Storage Ltd., Younus Cold Storage Ltd, Ananta Paper Mills Ltd, Younus Paper Mills Ltd,Younus Fine Paper Mills Ltd., Younus Spinning Mills Ltd, Sonali Paper and Board Mills Ltd.,Sharif Cold Storage Ltd.,Younus Newsprint Mills Ltd. and Younus Offset Paper Mills Ltd.

He is the Publisher of Online newspaper Sonalinews.com. Besides these he also engaged in the field of education. He is a member of the Board of Trustee of Fareast International University, Chairman of Word Bridge School and Managing Director of Galaxy Flying Academy Ltd.

Younus engaged in Sports, Social and Cultural Organizations since a long time. He is the Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and Lifetime member of Kurmitola Golf Club.

Newly elected Vice-Chairman of the Bank Mohiuddin Ahmed has a long and successful business experience for more than four decades. Mohiuddin is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House. He is also the Chairman of Mohiuddin and Co. and Pecific Automobiles.

Mohiuddin Ahmed is a sponsor Share Holder of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. and Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd.

He is the former Vice Chairman and current member of the Governing Body of Southeast University. He is also a Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI). Mohiuddin is engaged in several social welfare organizations sincea long time. Another elected Vice-Chairman Mr. Mohammed Golam Quddus is a Director of the Bank who represents Anwer Khan Modern Hospital Ltd.

He started his career at the Ministry of Public Administration of the Govt. of Bangladesh in 1983 after completion of his Master's Degree from Dhaka University in Economics.

He served as Additional Secretary to the Government under various Ministries and as a Member of Privatization Commission.



