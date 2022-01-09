Shakib Al Hasan OPPO’s newest brand ambassador



World's no. 1 cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (left in front row) signing an agreement to act as the brand ambassador of the leading global smart device brand OPPO, at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Friday.

A signing ceremony was held in this regard at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 7th January 2022. Shakib Al Hasan and Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh, signed the deal in presence of other high officials of OPPO, says a press release.

Through this agreement, OPPO Bangladesh has partnered with Shakib Al Hasan for a new journey of trust and mutual relationship.

Putting faith on the idea 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO keeps moving ahead and comes up with innovations to continue progress of the society and mankind.

Inspired by this, OPPO aims for perfection and provide only advanced technological innovations to the users so that they can get the best experience. Inspiration derived to climb up high resolve challenges and bring the best out of the best. That's why, this time OPPO have chosen the partnership deal with Shakib who is equally determined and inspired like OPPO.

Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh, said on this occasion, "OPPO always leads the technological innovations with proofs". As of December 31, 2021, OPPO has filed for more than 75,000 patents, among these, 68,000 were utility patents, accounting for 90% of all OPPO patent applications. OPPO was the first to introduce AI beautification capable camera, rotating camera, camera under screen technology, 10x hybrid zoom camera, full-path 10-bit color management System, number 1 brand for charging technology etc to revolutionize the users' experience.

Well, today is a special moment for OPPO as we are about to begin a new journey in this new year by announcing that Shakib Al Hasan will be our new brand ambassador. I am confident that this partnership will promote development and facilitate joint activities and projects between us."







The leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently roped in the world's no. 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as its new brand ambassador.A signing ceremony was held in this regard at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 7th January 2022. Shakib Al Hasan and Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh, signed the deal in presence of other high officials of OPPO, says a press release.Through this agreement, OPPO Bangladesh has partnered with Shakib Al Hasan for a new journey of trust and mutual relationship.Putting faith on the idea 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO keeps moving ahead and comes up with innovations to continue progress of the society and mankind.Inspired by this, OPPO aims for perfection and provide only advanced technological innovations to the users so that they can get the best experience. Inspiration derived to climb up high resolve challenges and bring the best out of the best. That's why, this time OPPO have chosen the partnership deal with Shakib who is equally determined and inspired like OPPO.Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh, said on this occasion, "OPPO always leads the technological innovations with proofs". As of December 31, 2021, OPPO has filed for more than 75,000 patents, among these, 68,000 were utility patents, accounting for 90% of all OPPO patent applications. OPPO was the first to introduce AI beautification capable camera, rotating camera, camera under screen technology, 10x hybrid zoom camera, full-path 10-bit color management System, number 1 brand for charging technology etc to revolutionize the users' experience.Well, today is a special moment for OPPO as we are about to begin a new journey in this new year by announcing that Shakib Al Hasan will be our new brand ambassador. I am confident that this partnership will promote development and facilitate joint activities and projects between us."