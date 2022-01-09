

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Coming with 8GB RAM and 132GB ROM, Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at BDT 69,999. However, smartphone users can pre-order this phone at an exciting price point of BDT 64,999 from the Smartphone and Tab Expo. Moreover, buyers can enjoy other offers as well during the expo, says a press release.

Those who will pre-book this phone will get free Buds+ as a gift. While purchasing this phone from the expo, the buyers can enjoy an exchange bonus amount of BDT 5,000 (on top of the exchange value of the old device).

Users can also buy this phone, availing of an extended 18-month EMI facility with 0% interest (City Bank & Lanka Bangla customers), whereas Eastern Bank cardholders can enjoy a 24-month EMI facility with 0% interest along with a cashback offer of BDT 2,000.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the latest offering from Samsung that comes with top-notch features and promises powerful performance along with 5G network.

Facilitated with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display and a refresh rate of 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, Galaxy S21 FE 5G gives immersive viewing and user experience. With a weight of only 177gm, this phone feels so lightweight.

Equipped with an octa-core processor, Galaxy S21 FE supports 5G network to enable the users to experience any adventure. For the camera lovers, it comes with four cameras, including a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 selfie shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP main camera, and an 8MP stabilized 3x tele camera. This phone is also facilitated with a 4,500mAh battery that can help the users perform important tasks for up to two days.

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh Business Head Muyeedur Rahman said, " We are introducing our latest 5G phone Galaxy S21 FE to our fans and users who want to reap the benefits of the advanced technology. To make their experience all the more rewarding, Samsung is delighted to come up with offers and discounts."









Samsung launched smartphones Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the three-day-long Smartphone and Tab Expo 2022, that concluded at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital's Agargaon, on Saturday.Coming with 8GB RAM and 132GB ROM, Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at BDT 69,999. However, smartphone users can pre-order this phone at an exciting price point of BDT 64,999 from the Smartphone and Tab Expo. Moreover, buyers can enjoy other offers as well during the expo, says a press release.Those who will pre-book this phone will get free Buds+ as a gift. While purchasing this phone from the expo, the buyers can enjoy an exchange bonus amount of BDT 5,000 (on top of the exchange value of the old device).Users can also buy this phone, availing of an extended 18-month EMI facility with 0% interest (City Bank & Lanka Bangla customers), whereas Eastern Bank cardholders can enjoy a 24-month EMI facility with 0% interest along with a cashback offer of BDT 2,000.Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the latest offering from Samsung that comes with top-notch features and promises powerful performance along with 5G network.Facilitated with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display and a refresh rate of 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, Galaxy S21 FE 5G gives immersive viewing and user experience. With a weight of only 177gm, this phone feels so lightweight.Equipped with an octa-core processor, Galaxy S21 FE supports 5G network to enable the users to experience any adventure. For the camera lovers, it comes with four cameras, including a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 selfie shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP main camera, and an 8MP stabilized 3x tele camera. This phone is also facilitated with a 4,500mAh battery that can help the users perform important tasks for up to two days.Samsung Mobile Bangladesh Business Head Muyeedur Rahman said, " We are introducing our latest 5G phone Galaxy S21 FE to our fans and users who want to reap the benefits of the advanced technology. To make their experience all the more rewarding, Samsung is delighted to come up with offers and discounts."