Walton gives attractive rebate at smartphone, tab expo

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton is provided attractive customer benefits including up to 10 per cent discounts for its IT products along with free home delivery at three-day-long 'Smartphone and Tab Expo-2022,' inaugurated at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital's Agargaon, on Thursday last.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar visited Walton Pavilion after inaugurating the fair.

Walton Digit-Tech's DMD Liakat Ali, Maker Communication's CEO Muhammad Khan, Walton Pavilion In-Charge Mahmudul Hasan were among others present on that time. Organized by Maker Communication, visitors had free access at the expo from 10 am to 8 pm every day, which dropped its curtain on Saturday.

Customers got up to 10% discount on purchasing tabs and accessories from Walton pavilion at the fair. Moreover, its e-commerce platform Walcart is providing 8 per cent discounts on Walton smartphones along with free home delivery. Customers also could avail the benefits on Walton mobile phones placing order at Walcart's official website (walcart.com) from all over the country.

Walton's newly launched smartphone 'Primo S8' is one of the especial attractions in the expo this year with its attractive design and features. Made with full 3D glass panel, the smartphone is eye-catching with its mirror black and ocean blue colors. The design and built quality of the 8.6 mm slim phone will fascinate the customers and they will get premium feel using the device. Customers can buy this phone from Walcart at Tk 19,311 after 8% discount from the regular price.

Runs on Android 11 operating system, the new phone has a 6.78-inch 90 Hz full HD plus LTPS display. A powerful 2.0 GHz 'Helio G88' octacore processor makes the phone a full-fledged gaming device. Powerful Mali-G52-MC2 is used as graphics and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM will ensure stunning performance. T

he phone has 128GB internal storage and 256GB microSD card support. The rear camera can capture full HD resolution video. The phone features another 8 megapixel middle punch-hole camera. The phone has a 5000mAh Li-polymer battery with 18 watts fast charging facilities. Walton provides 30 days special replacement facility with regular one-year after-sales service for purchasers.

Other Walton smart devices and accessories are being displayed and sold at the expo include different models of tablets, keyboards, mouse, pen drives, earphones, card readers, memory cards, power banks, USB type C cable, etc.





