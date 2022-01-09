Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lanka leases oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Lanka leases oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis

Lanka leases oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis

Jan 8: Sri Lanka on Thursday signed a deal with the local unit of Indian Oil Corp, Lanka IOC, to lease 75 oil tanks, as the island moved closer to securing a $500 million fuel credit line from India.
The signing of the deal comes ahead of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Colombo this weekend, with China also vying for clout in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crises in decades with its foreign exchange reserves dwindling and nearly $4.5 billion worth of debt repayments due in 2022, prompting it to look at innovative ways to bring in foreign exchange.
Previously Sri Lanka had agreed to lease all of its 99 tank oil farms to India in 2003.
According to the new pact, Lanka IOC will have 14 tanks on a 50-year lease while its joint venture with state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), the Trinco Petroleum Terminal Pvt. Ltd, will develop 61 oil farms. CPC will use the remaining 24 tanks.
"This agreement will nulify the lease agreement entered into by the two countries in 2003 and bring the tank farm under a new governance structure," Sri Lanka's energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Prior to Thursday's agreement Lanka IOC was operating 15 of the 99 storage tanks in the eastern port of Trincomalee. The Sri Lankan government had been considering developing the rest to increase its fuel storage capacity.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a visti to Sri Lanka in 2019 said the project could help the island become a regional petroleum hub.
Successive Indian and Sri Lankan governments have been attempting since 1987 to divide up ownership and development of the World War II era tank farm at Trincomalee, a strategically important harbour off the island's scenic east coast. Sri Lanka is located on a shipping route between Gulf oil exporters and Asian consumers, and Trincomalee served as a crucial Allied supply hub during World War Two.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Work from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom
Pak national carrier inches closer to full int’l flights
Shell significantly boosted by high gas prices
India raises growth forecast to 9.2pc despite Covid risks
Secondary trading of treasury bills jumped up in 2021
India's cotton exports begin to slide on rising prices, lower crop
IBBL, Max Hospital sign MoU
SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft