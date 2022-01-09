Samsung unveils new vision at CES 2022

Samsung Electronics unveiled its vision for the future, "Together for tomorrow", during a pre-show keynote event at CES 2022. The company's "Together for tomorrow" vision is one that empowers everyone to create positive change and drives collaborations that address some of the planet's most pressing challenges.

The keynote illustrated how Samsung plans to make its vision a reality by introducing a range of sustainability initiatives, purposeful partnerships, and customizable and connected technologies, says a press release.

Building a Sustainable Future: At its core, Samsung's vision for the future is built on what the company calls "everyday sustainability." It is a concept that inspires Samsung to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does.

The company has been realizing its vision by adopting new, low-impact product manufacturing practices, footprint-reducing packaging and a more sustainable customer experience, and by responsibly disposing of products at the end of their lifecycles.

Samsung's efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the production cycle have also earned recognition from the Carbon Trust, the world's leading authority on carbon footprint. Last year, the company's Carbon Trust-certified memory chips helped reduce carbon emissions by nearly 700,000 tons.

Samsung's efforts in this area extend well beyond semiconductors and include expanding the use of recycled materials. To introduce everyday sustainability to more products, Samsung's Visual Display Business plans to use 30 times more recycled plastics than it did in 2021. The company also revealed plans to expand its use of recycled materials to include all mobile products and home appliances over the next three years.

In 2021, all of Samsung's TV boxes included recycled materials. For this year, the company revealed that it will be expanding the use of recycled materials to include the boxes' interior packaging as well. Now, recycled materials will be incorporated into Styrofoam, box holders and plastic bags. The company also announced the global expansion of its award-winning Eco-Packaging program.

The expansion of the program, which transforms cardboard boxes into cat houses, side tables and other useful furniture items, will include packaging for home appliances.

Samsung is also building sustainability into the ways that customers experience its products. Such experiences will be integral to empowering people to reduce their carbon footprint and make positive changes together for a better tomorrow. As an example, the company introduced notable enhancements to its first-of-its-kind SolarCell Remote, which eliminates battery waste with a built-in solar panel that can be charged during both day and night. The enhanced SolarCell Remote gets electricity from radio frequencies in devices like Wi-Fi routers.

In addition, by 2025, Samsung plans to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power, so that the products will consume almost no energy when not being used. E-waste is another big challenge for the electronics industry, which is why Samsung has collected more than five million tons of e-waste since 2009.





