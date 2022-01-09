

Rickshaw fare can be paid by mobile thru ‘tap’

Rickshaw pullers similarly don't have to worry about carrying a lot of change when they receive payment on tap, says a press release.

The feature was launched on Saturday as a pilot project by tap. The Managing Director & CEO Trust Bank limited and Director, Trust Axiata Digital Limited Humaira Azam, inaugurated the project. Dewan Nazmul Hasan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap was also present in a launching event held in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

As part of the project 300 rickshaw pullers were given ID cards with QR codes. Passengers will be able to send their fares to the driver's wallet by scanning this code by the tap app on their phones. Rickshaw drivers will receive Tk10 bonus for every payment from tap, which will be added on top of the fares they receive.

They will be able to withdraw the money from any tap agent. The passengers will also receive a 10% cash back when they pay fare with tap. The offer will be available for 15 days, until January 22, 2022.

At the event, Managing Director & CEO Trust Bank limited and Director, Trust Axiata Digital Limited Humaira Azam said, "We hope that this initiative will play a role in creating Digital Bangladesh under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We believe this is an important initiative toward ensuring digital services through MFS.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We want to ensure MFS benefits for everyone and at every level. This can make lives easier for people from all walks of life. tap is setting an example by starting this service in Dhaka. We want to eventually make this available for the whole country."

`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.

Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Chairman, Trust Axiata Digital Limited, company that owns 'tap', was launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28. tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.













