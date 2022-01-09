Wheat output falls amid rising demand

Production of wheat, the country's second biggest staple fell by 20 per cent amid rising demand by almost 100 per cent, raising food-security concerns.

The gap between demand and production in the country has been rising for nearly a decade as the demand increased many fold due to gradual change of food habits of the people.

Wheat output fell gradually to 1.08 million tonnes in FY'21 from 1.30 million tonnes in FY'14, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data.

Imports increased up to 7.0 million tones, worth US $ 1.4 billion to $ 2.0 billion, in recent years, while the production remained almost unchanged at 1.08 million tonnes for last five years, says the BBS.









