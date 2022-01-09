Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Wheat output falls amid rising demand

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Production of wheat, the country's second biggest staple fell by 20 per cent amid rising demand by almost 100 per cent, raising food-security concerns.
The gap between demand and production in the country has been rising for nearly a decade as the demand increased many fold due to gradual change of food habits of the people.
Wheat output fell gradually to 1.08 million tonnes in FY'21 from 1.30 million tonnes in FY'14, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data.
Imports increased up to 7.0 million tones, worth US $ 1.4 billion to $ 2.0 billion, in recent years, while the production remained almost unchanged at 1.08 million tonnes for last five years, says the BBS.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Work from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom
Pak national carrier inches closer to full int’l flights
Shell significantly boosted by high gas prices
India raises growth forecast to 9.2pc despite Covid risks
Secondary trading of treasury bills jumped up in 2021
India's cotton exports begin to slide on rising prices, lower crop
IBBL, Max Hospital sign MoU
SJIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairmen


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft