Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:10 AM
‘Industrialisation key to BD’s next phase of development’

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (extreme left) visiting EPV Thakurgaon Ltd. power plant at Gouripur in Thakurgaon on Friday.

The next phase of Bangladesh's development will hugely depend on industrialisation and the government's initiatives of developing infrastructure and enhancing power generation will accelerate the industrial growth in the country.
Moreover, the government is setting up industrial zones across the country to facilitate planned industrial growth.
BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) President Faruque Hassan made the observations while visiting EPV Thakurgaon Ltd. power plant at Gouripur in Thakurgaon on Friday.
EPVTL having 115MW capacity is a subsidiary project of Energypac Power Venture Limited.
The plant is expected to go on commercial power production in February 2022.
Faruque Hassan said successful implementation of the project will be a milestone for the growth of the northern part of Bangladesh. Investors will feel encouraged to establish industries in the region as the power plant will be able to meet their required demand of electricity along with availability of land and workforce, he said.
The BGMEA President said new industries will create employment opportunities for a large number of people, thus contributing to alleviating poverty and empowering women in the area.
He urged investors and entrepreneurs including members of BGMEA and BKMEA to set up RMG factories and backward linkage industries in northern region of Bangladesh. He also invited investors to establish agro-processing industry which has high demand in the norther region.    -UNB


