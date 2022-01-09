BD missions asked to promote trade, attract investments



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen along with State Minister for Foreign Minister Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam, virtually interacting with the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Bangladesh posted abroad, from the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka recently.

He also alerted the heads of missions about the Prime Minister's zero tolerance policy to corruption and advised them to avoid any incident that may harm the reputation of the respective mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh as a whole.

"You all know our Prime Minister's policy is zero tolerance to corruption. I don't want to see anything in our missions abroad that harms our reputation. We don't want to hear any such thing. You remain alert on that front," Dr Momen conveyed the strong message to Bangladesh Missions head abroad seeking their strong position against corruption.

The Foreign Minister came up with a slew of suggestions during his recent virtual interactions with the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Bangladesh outlining the course of actions in the New Year - 2022 to ensure quality services without compromising with honesty and sincerity.

State Minister for Foreign Minister Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam also joined the interactions.

In the extensive interactions, Dr Momen said steps must be taken to improve the quality of services, increase investment flow to Bangladesh and boost Bangladesh's trade with the partner countries.

"We need to find innovative ways to do that. If you can do it, it'll be helpful to achieve our goals. This is something I think I would expect from you," he told Bangladesh envoys abroad.

Talking about the presence of a vicious circle of "brokers" around some of the missions in the Middle East, Malaysia and Italy, the Foreign Minister suggested the Bangladesh envoys in those countries act decisively against those strong brokers.

"If you're sincere and honest, we can tell you that we'll give you all required support from the Ministry," he said, hoping that they can get rid of the brokers providing modern technology-based services to the service seekers.

"Nobody can stop us if we can make our labour force better skilled and send them abroad," Dr Momen said, putting emphasis on diversification of labour markets as the majority of the Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in the Middle East.

The Foreign Minister gave various directions for the implementation of Economic Diplomacy and Public Diplomacy as a strategic diplomatic initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make Bangladesh an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

Referring to the recent recruitment of people in Romania, the Foreign Minister said that they need to increase their diplomatic efforts to send manpower to other countries as well.

He called for increased contacts with the governments of African countries to create opportunities for sending Bangladeshi workers there through contract farming. -UNB









