Kitchen market den of cut-throats

The price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in the weekend in the city's kitchen market. On the other hand, the prices of winter vegetable are stable.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that compared to last week, fine rice (Nazir / Miniket) has increased from Tk 62 to Tk 66. Medium quality rice (paijam / creeper) has shot up from Tk 52 to Tk 56. Besides, the coarse rice increased from Tk 45 to Tk 48.

Anisul Islam, a rice

trader at Segun Bagicha Kitchen market told the Daily Observer, "I don't know exactly the reason behind price such hike despite availability of supply. Millers and wholesalers have increased the price. So we have increased it as well."

Abdur Rashid, proprietor of the Ma Rice Trader at Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market in the capital told this daily, "We are now selling a 50 kg bag of Nazirshail at Tk3, 150 while the wholesale prices of Miniket, (Rashid) and Miniket, (Dolphin) are Tk 3,200 and Tk 3050 respectively."

He said the rice price increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 in the wholesale market.

Meanwhile, the onion and chicken prices have come down compared to last week. Open flour prices remain unchanged. However, the price of packaged flour has come down. On the other hand, the price of open flour has gone up but the price of packaged flour has remained unchanged.

This week the price of packet flour has gone up from Tk 40 to Tk 45. The price of open flour has gone up from Tk 45 to Tk 50. The price of a packet of flour is Tk 50 as in the previous week.

However, the price of onion has come down a bit. The price of domestic onion has come down from Tk 55 to Tk 50 in the previous week. The price of imported onion has gone up from Tk 45 to Tk 50.

Domestic garlic is selling at Tk 80, imported garlic at Tk 140 and dried chillies at Tk 160 per kg.

Broiler chickens are selling at Tk 160 to Tk 165 per kg. Last week, the price of chicken was Tk 200. And the Sonali chicken has been reduced from Tk 350 per kg and is now being sold at Tk 280 per kg.

Meanwhile, although the supply of vegetables has increased in winter, the prices have not decreased in comparison. Each pumpkin is still selling at Tk 60 to Tk 70. Cauliflower is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, cabbage at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg, radish at Tk 30 per kg and bean at Tk 50 per kg.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer there may be no relief until winter vegetables are fully grown in the market. To keep the prices of essential commodities stable, the government needs to further improve the supply chain in the market.

The red lentil price increased and the fine variety of the item was selling at Tk 110 a kg while the imported one (coarse variety) was selling at Tk 100 a kg over the week.

Hilsa fishes are available but prices are high in all the kitchen markets of the capital Dhaka. Fish sellers said that the price of Hilsa (small size) is Tk 600 to Tk 800 cheaper per kg.

The Hilsa sellers said that the price of a kilo-Hilsa is Tk 900 to Tk 1000. The Hilsa weighing 900-gram is cost Tk 700 to Tk 800.

Prices of other fish increased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 a kg over the week. Rui was selling at Tk 250 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 270 to Tk 300 a kg, Pangas at Tk 150 to Tk 200 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 180 to Tk 200 a kg, depending on their size and quality.

According to the sources, egg price increased by Tk 2 a hali (four pieces) and it was selling at Tk 38 a hali in the city on Friday.

The price of mutton remained high and the item was selling at Tk 800 a kg over the week while beef was selling at Tk 580 to Tk 600 a kg.