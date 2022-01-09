One AL man dies in UP poll clash

Jhenidah, Jan, 8: An Awami League (AL) activist, who sustained injuries in a clash over a union parishad (UP) polls at Shailkupa upazila in Jhenidah district, died on Saturday.

Abdur Rahim, a resident of Krishnanagar village under Sarutia union in

Shailkupa upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday morning.

According to police, supporters of independent chairman candidate Zulfiqar Kaishar Tipu thrashed Abdur Rahim, who was campaigning for boat symbol candidate Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, at Katlagari Bazar in Sarutia union of Shailkupa upazila during the fifth phase of UP election on January 5.

An injured Rahim was soon taken to Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex from where he was referred to Kushtia General Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the RMCH for better treatment, where he died on Saturday morning.

So far, four AL workers have been killed in attacks and clashes in different villages of the union.







