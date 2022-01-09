Man dies in police custody in Lalmonirhat

Lalmonirhat, Jan A man allegedly died in police custody in Lalmonirhat district on Friday, hours after he was arrested on charges of killing his wife.

However, police claimed that Himangshu Chandrakar, 34,

committed suicide by hanging himself with a wire inside his cell.

"We found him hanging inside his cell," said Ershadul Alam, officer-in-charge of the Hatibandha police station.

Himangshu was arrested a couple of hours after his wife, Sabita Rani, 33, was found dead in their house in Purba Kadma Maldapara village of Hatibandha upazila on Friday morning.

"After interrogation, Himangshu was kept in a room where he ended his life," the OC said. "Policemen rushed Himangshu to a local hospital where physicians declared him dead," he added.

Sudhir Chandra Roy, brother of Himangshu, however, said, "Police arrested Himangshu and he was absolutely fit then. We have no idea how he died."

Resident medical officer of Hatibandha Health Complex, Hironmoy Barman Sagar, said "Himangshu was declared died on arrival."









