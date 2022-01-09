Video
Youth burnt to death in shop fire in city

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

A raging fire at a Kashaipatti shop in Kaptan Bazar in the city in the early morning of Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A youth was killed in a fire that broke out at a grocery shop in Dhaka's Kaptan Bazar area early Saturday.
Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Dewan Azad said the blaze originated at the shop at about 4:45am.
Being informed, 12 firefighting units went to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire around 6:00am. Later, the team recovered a charred body.
The deceased was
    identified as Yasin Hossain, 21. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It will be known through proper investigation," Dewan Azad said.
The number of fire incidents in Bangladesh has increased over the last two decades as the country's urban areas are expanding without basic fire safety measures.


