Ivy terms Taimur a candidate of ‘godfather’ Shamim Osman

The mayoral candidate of the ruling Awami League (AL) for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) elections Selina Hayat Ivy on Saturday called her opponent Taimur Alam Khandaker as the candidate of 'godfather Shamim Osman and Selim Osman'.

She said these while conducting her election campaign at Ward No 24 in Narayanganj city on Saturday and asked Narayanganj city dwellers to elect her as the mayor to build a peaceful city.

In the campaign, Ivy said, "I have said so far, I do politics of a party. I have risen myself above the party and worked for the welfare of the people. So the masses will be with me. The people are my strength."

"But what I have not said before, I want to make it clear today that Taimur is not a candidate of BNP or people. He is the candidate of godfather Shamim Osman, Selim Osman. Shamim Osman has made him (Taimur) a candidate. If he had been nominated by BNP, then he would have the Sheaf of Paddy as his symbol," said Ivy.

In response to a question, Ivy said, "What if though Shamim Osman is a member of my party. I did contest with him in 2011. In 2016, he supported Sakhawat, not me."

"He (Shamim Osman) voted for Sheaf of Paddy against Boat symbol. He snatched the Boat symbol from Nazma Rahman in 1997, and snatched ballot boxes to support his brother's Plough symbol. What type of Awami League politics he does?"

She asked voters to support her and said, "Come on my side. Vote for me, support me. We will build a peaceful, green and beautiful Narayanganj together."

Meanwhile, the independent mayoral candidate of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election and recently dropped BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandaker said, "If the Prime Minister were a voter in Narayanganj, I would go to her and ask her to vote for me. I am confident she would vote for me."

"I believe that the Hon'ble Prime Minister would have voted for me for my transparent and people-oriented activities in the last fifty years. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in 2018 that Taimur Alam Khandaker is a man to win," he said this in response to a question from reporters during a campaign from Jalkuri bus stand area of Ward No 9 of Narayanganj city on Saturday morning.







