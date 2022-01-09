Nanak warns tough action against anti-boat plotters

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, also chief of election coordination committee from central AL for the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election, on Saturday warned that if any party-man, leader or activist, takes a stand against the 'Boat' symbol candidate then strict organizational measures will be taken.

He made the remarks at a view exchange meeting with local journalists at Narayanganj Press Club regarding NCC election.

At the meeting, Nanak said, "Those who have won with 'boat' symbol but do not work for the boat will be dishonesty. There is no

dilemma or division within the party. District and city leaders of the party are in the meeting. Person is not an issue here. It is up to him to decide whether he will fulfill his responsibilities or not. Failure to do so must be accountable to the party."

Regarding the Jatiya Party, he said, "We expect their support too. Jatiya Party MP Candidate has passed in Narayanganj Sadar constituency with the support of Awami League. But in mayoral election they are supporting our rival candidate continuously."

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member and also a senior member of the coordination team Abdur Rahman said, "Jatiya Party is part of the grand alliance. They have supported one in the city elections. Politics is not above discipline. No one is essential. We are collecting data on those who will take a stand against the party candidates. There is nothing left to do but take organizational measures against them."

"Jatiya Party has taken stand with Taimur. Many questions have been raised in alliance. We have talked to the Jatiya Party in a candid manner. In the near future, they will clarify the position with a statement in the media," he added.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim was also present at the press briefing.








