N’ganj city BCL unit dissolved

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Awami League (AL), on Saturday dissolved its Narayanganj city unit committee.

A press release signed by BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee was issued in this regard.

The decision to dissolve the city unit committee was taken at a meeting of BCL's executive body, as per an official press release.

According to the release, the decision came following the expiration of the tenure of the existing committee in Narayanganj city.

However, according to sources, the committee was dissolved as it didn't stand by Selina Hayat Ivy, the AL-nominated mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.













