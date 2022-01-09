Video
Turkey is with BD in tackling Rohingya crisis, says Solaiman

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Turkish Interior Minister Solaiman Soylu on Saturday said Bangladesh is not alone in tackling the Rohingya crisis. Turkey also stands by with the country.
The Turkish minister came up with the remark while inaugurating a 50-bed field hospital, funded by the Turkish government organisation AFAD, at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday.
He arrived at Cox's Bazar International Airport at about 8:00am on Saturday where Bangladesh's State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman welcomed him, according to our correspondent from Cox's Bazar.
A 20-member delegation, including two Turkish parliament members, accompanied Solaiman Soylu during the tour.
After the inaugural session of the hospital, the Turkish minister inspected a temporary shelter centre, which is under construction for Rohingyas displaced by a recent fire. He also inspected a soap factory funded by Diyanet Foundation of Turkey at camp and activities of Red Crescent Society.
He also talked to Rohingya people of different ages and played with them for some times.
At around 2:00pm, he left Cox's Bazar and returned to the capital.
At 6:30pm, Turkish Interior Minister Solaiman Soylu joined a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the Home Ministry conference room. According to the officials, the issues of Turkish investment in Bangladesh, security issues and various other issues were discussed in the meeting.


