BSF guns down BD youth in Naogaon border

NAOGAON, Jan 8: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) early Saturday gunned down a Bangladesh national along Hanpania border at Sapahar upazila in Naogaon district.

Deceased Mokbul Hossain alias Sanaullah, 30, was the son of Alauddin, a resident of Krishnasda Purbopara village under Goala union in the upazila.

Locals said a gang of cattle traders including Mokbul went to the border in the early hours for bringing cattle.

Then, BSF personnel of Pannapur BSF Camp opened fire on them.

Mokbul died on the spot while the fellow traders managed to flee the scene.

The body was seen lying on the ground 200 yards inside India, reports our local correspondent.

Confirming the matter, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Hanpania camp commander Abdul Aziz said a letter was sent to the BSF for holding a flag meeting in this regard.









