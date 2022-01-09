Govt against edn instts’ closure: Dipu

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that the government do not want to close educational institutions. Arrangements are being made for the students to come to the educational institution after getting the vaccine.

Dipu Moni came up with the remark while she was responding to a question from reporters after the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Imperial College in the capital on Saturday.

Referring to the meeting on whether to keep the educational institutions open or not, the Education Minister said, "Tomorrow (Sunday) there is a meeting with the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19. We will decide there. We thought Corona might grow in March-April. But it is increasing in the beginning of January, so our plan will need some adjustment. We do not want to close educational institutions. Arrangements are being made for the students to come to the educational institution after getting the vaccine. It may be a little difficult for those under the age of 12. We will also decide on those issues."

"We are making arrangements to take remedial classes to fill the gap in education that has been created for a year and a half. But we have to be very alert and conscious because again the

Covid-19 infection is increasing. For the last one and a half years, students have not been able to attend in person classes. They could not be taught in the classroom. We all follow the health rules anyway. Everyone has to accept this. I would urge everyone to abide by the rules of health," she added.







