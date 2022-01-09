Hospital owner  remanded for two days

A private hospital owner who was charged for the death of a child after 'forcing a pair of twins out' over an alleged altercation related to payment of medical bills was placed on a two-day remand.

The remanded person is Golam Sarwar, the owner of 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' in Shyamoli in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shuvra Chakraborty passed the order on Saturday.

Accused Golam Sarwar was produced before the court on Saturday afternoon.

The Investigating

Officer of the case prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand while the defense applied for cancellation of remand prayer.

After hearing both sides, the court granted him a two-day remand.

According to the sources in the case, the twin children were admitted to 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' on January 2 through a syndicate.

After admission, their parents were pressured to pay the bills otherwise, the authorities said, he would not be treated. The family of the two children paid Tk 40,000.

However, the hospital authorities continued to pressurize for extra money. Later the treatment was stopped as the parents could not pay.

At a stage, the victims, including twins, were discharged from the hospital in critical condition. Then one of the two children died. The other one was admitted to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital in critical condition.

The victim's family filed a case against the owner and director of 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' with Mohammadpur Police Station. Later on Friday morning, RAB arrested Golam Sarwar from Mohammadpur area.

Mother Ayesha is a resident of Savar's Radio Colony area. The father Jamal from Cumilla is an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.

Sarwar has a history of admitting patients to ICU to demand huge sums of money from relatives.

Speaking on Sarwar's past, RAB revealed that he had been involved in the hospital services for almost two decades since completing his higher studies in zoology.

He operated five other hospitals before the latest episode and closed down some after running them for a couple of years each, according to the RAB.

His establishments included Rajarbagh's Mohammadia Medical Services, Basabo's Araf Diagnostic Centre, Mugda's Momtaz Memorial Centre and Hospital, Mohammadpur's Bangladesh Trauma Specialized Hospital and Shyamoli's Dhaka Trauma Hospital.

Before that, he was a broker for patients at hospitals.







