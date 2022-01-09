Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Child’s Death

Hospital owner  remanded for two days

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

A private hospital owner who was charged for the death of a child after 'forcing a pair of twins out' over an alleged altercation related to payment of medical bills was placed on a two-day remand.
The remanded person is Golam Sarwar, the owner of 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' in Shyamoli in the capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shuvra Chakraborty   passed the order on Saturday.
Accused Golam Sarwar was produced before the court on Saturday afternoon.
 The Investigating
    Officer of the case prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand while the defense applied for cancellation of remand prayer.
After hearing both sides, the court granted him a two-day remand.
According to the sources in the case, the twin children were admitted to 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' on January 2 through a syndicate.
After admission, their parents were pressured to pay the bills otherwise, the authorities said, he would not be treated. The family of the two children paid Tk 40,000.
However, the hospital authorities continued to pressurize for extra money. Later the treatment was stopped as the parents could not pay.
At a stage, the victims, including twins, were discharged from the hospital in critical condition. Then one of the two children died. The other one was admitted to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital in critical condition.
The victim's family filed a case against the owner and director of 'Amar Bangladesh Hospital' with Mohammadpur Police Station. Later on Friday morning, RAB arrested Golam Sarwar from Mohammadpur area.
Mother Ayesha is a resident of Savar's Radio Colony area. The father Jamal from Cumilla is an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.
Sarwar has a history of admitting patients to ICU to demand huge sums of money from relatives.
Speaking on Sarwar's past, RAB revealed that he had been involved in the hospital services for almost two decades since completing his higher studies in zoology.
He operated five other hospitals before the latest episode and closed down some after running them for a couple of years each, according to the RAB.
His establishments included Rajarbagh's Mohammadia Medical Services, Basabo's Araf Diagnostic Centre, Mugda's Momtaz Memorial Centre and Hospital, Mohammadpur's Bangladesh Trauma Specialized Hospital and Shyamoli's Dhaka Trauma Hospital.
Before that, he was a broker for patients at hospitals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kitchen market den of cut-throats
One AL man dies in UP poll clash
Lessons forgotten as election rallies feed Indian virus surge
Man dies in police custody in Lalmonirhat
Youth burnt to death in shop fire in city
Ivy terms Taimur a candidate of ‘godfather’ Shamim Osman
Nanak warns tough action against anti-boat plotters
N’ganj city BCL unit dissolved


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft