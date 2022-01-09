2 killed, 5 injured as bus runs over pedestrians in city



Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Wari Police Station duty officer SI Nurul Islam said the two pedestrians died on the spot and three others were injured after the bus ran over them.

On information, fire fighters went to the scene and recovered the bodies. They sent the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased could not be identified yet.

Sub-Inspector of Wari Police Station Rajib Chandra Sarker said they primarily came to known

that all the victims were pedestrians.

Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Injured Al Amin said the bus ploughed into them when he along with others got off a BRTC bus near the toll plaza and were crossing the road.

Possibly, the driver lost control over the steering at the ramp of the flyover, he said.

Police seized the Meghla Paribahan bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.

Quoting doctor, Bachchu Mia, In-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the injured are out of danger.















Two pedestrians were killed and five others injured after being hit by a bus of Meghla Paribahan in city's Gulistan area near the toll plaza of Mayor Hanif Flyover on Saturday morning.Wari Police Station duty officer SI Nurul Islam said the two pedestrians died on the spot and three others were injured after the bus ran over them.On information, fire fighters went to the scene and recovered the bodies. They sent the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased could not be identified yet.Sub-Inspector of Wari Police Station Rajib Chandra Sarker said they primarily came to knownthat all the victims were pedestrians.Five injured, Al Amin, 25, Omar Sarif, 45, Ilias Hossain, 40, Srijit Debnath, 43, Nurul Amin, 55, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Injured Al Amin said the bus ploughed into them when he along with others got off a BRTC bus near the toll plaza and were crossing the road.Possibly, the driver lost control over the steering at the ramp of the flyover, he said.Police seized the Meghla Paribahan bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.Quoting doctor, Bachchu Mia, In-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the injured are out of danger.