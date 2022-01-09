Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 killed, 5 injured as bus runs over pedestrians in city

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent 

Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Two pedestrians were killed and five others injured after being hit by a bus of Meghla Paribahan in city's Gulistan area near the toll plaza of Mayor Hanif Flyover on Saturday morning.
Wari Police Station duty officer SI Nurul Islam said the two pedestrians died on the spot and three others were injured after the bus ran over them.
On information, fire fighters went to the scene and recovered the bodies. They sent the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased could not be identified yet.
Sub-Inspector of Wari Police Station Rajib Chandra Sarker said they primarily came to known
    that all the victims were pedestrians.
Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Relatives of the victims killed in a road accident near Hanif Flyover at Gulistan in the city wail over the bodies of their near and dear ones on Saturday. (Inset) the killer bus being towed away by a police wrecker. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Five injured, Al Amin, 25, Omar Sarif, 45, Ilias Hossain, 40, Srijit Debnath, 43, Nurul Amin, 55, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Injured Al Amin said the bus ploughed into them when he along with others got off a BRTC bus near the toll plaza and were crossing the road.
Possibly, the driver lost control over the steering at the ramp of the flyover, he said.
Police seized the Meghla Paribahan bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.
Quoting doctor, Bachchu Mia, In-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the injured are out of danger.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kitchen market den of cut-throats
One AL man dies in UP poll clash
Lessons forgotten as election rallies feed Indian virus surge
Man dies in police custody in Lalmonirhat
Youth burnt to death in shop fire in city
Ivy terms Taimur a candidate of ‘godfather’ Shamim Osman
Nanak warns tough action against anti-boat plotters
N’ganj city BCL unit dissolved


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft