Strict steps for C-19 prevention soon: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said strict restrictions would be imposed within a day or two as per the proposal of the technical committee to prevent the infection of Covid-19.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while distributing winter clothes at Shuvro Centre in Garpara in Manikganj.

The Health Minister said the number of people affected by Covid-19 in the country is 400 times more than before. Instructions will be issued soon to implement the decision to carry half the passengers in all the transports including bus, train and launch.

The government has a plan to announce closure of shops and shopping malls after 8 pm. If the situation of Covid-19 seems dire, the closure of educational institutions will also be considered.

However, the situation is not yet so alarming to close the educational institution. If the rate of infection increases excessively, a decision will be taken in this regard, he said.

The government has taken several steps to control coronavirus. All district and upazila level hospitals and nurses are ready to

provide services across the country.

Hospitals have been instructed to be ready again as coronavirus infections have increased. Omicron will also be dealt with like Delta variant, he added.

Referring to the non-compliance of health rules in shopping malls including the ongoing UP elections, the Health Minister said the country would be threatened if the rules were not followed.

Zahid Maleque also said hygiene rules were not being followed in the union parishad elections.

This is increasing health risks. Mobile courts will be conducted if necessary to comply with hygiene rules.

If people come out without a mask, they will be jailed and fined. If you want to keep the country safe, you have to follow the health rules, he warned.

At the function, Hafizur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police of Manikganj, Executive Magistrate Shah Md Jobayer, Manikganj Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Afsar Uddin Sarkar and others were present.









