Covid: 1,116 more test positive

One more Omicron case detected

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed one more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 28,099. Some 1,116 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,592,209.    
Meanwhile, one more case of Omicron variant has been identified in the country, bringing the total number of Omicron cases to 21. The discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm.
Besides, 154 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,550,688 and
    overall recovery rate at 97.39, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  5.79 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.67 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 19,275 samples.
The lone deceased was a woman, aged between 61 to 70.
However, according to data published on the global database GISAID last night, the sample was collected from a suspected male patient, aged around 22, in Dhaka on December 28 and sequenced by the Child Health Research Foundation in the capital.
On December 9, the country's first two Omicron cases were reported.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


