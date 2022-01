Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy



Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy conducts her election campaign in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVERIndependent mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Taimur Alam Khandaker waves at the crowd during his election campaign at Ward No. 9 on Saturday. photo: observer