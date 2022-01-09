

VOCTA gets new body

Dhaka University Prof Dr Helal Uddin Shekhar was elected its president while Khalilur Rahman Sajal, a consumers' rights activist, was elected as executive director for next two years unanimously.

The meeting also elected SH Nawroz as vice president and Lutfar Rahman Liton as director (finance) for the tenure of 2022-23.

