VOCTA gets new body

Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:07 AM
City News

Shekhar President, Sajal Secy

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Voluntary Consumers Training and Awareness Society (VOCTA), a non-government organization dedicated to protect the consumers' rights, has got its new 11-member executive committee at its general meeting held on Monday in its headquarters at RAJUK Avenue in the capital.
Dhaka University Prof Dr Helal Uddin Shekhar was elected its president while Khalilur Rahman Sajal, a consumers' rights activist, was elected as executive director for next two years unanimously.
The meeting also elected SH Nawroz as vice president and Lutfar Rahman Liton as director (finance) for the tenure of 2022-23.
Other directors of new committee, are- Mizanur Rahman Talukder, Saidul Abedin Dollar, Dr. Latiful Bari, Fazlul Haque, Md. Nurunnabi, Mohosinul Karim Lebu and Golam Kabir.



