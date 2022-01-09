Slow disbursal  of stimulus packages

In order to tackle pandemic fallout, the government has announced several stimulus packages to small and medium enterprises--amounting to a combined fund of more than Tk1.87 lakh crore. Later, the central bank added the export development fund involving $500 million to it. In order to ensure quick recovery from the damages incurred by the C-19, the Bangladesh Bank is directly involved in 10 stimulus packages. Two packages have been fully implemented, while the remaining eight are under implementation this fiscal year.



However, according to the latest data, the central bank has a target to disburse Tk20,000 crore in working capital among small and medium enterprises. But only Tk4,247 crore was disbursed in July-December, which was 21.23% of the target. The number of beneficiaries was 30,941. In the first six months of FY22, banks disbursed Tk13,974 crore against the target of Tk64,000 crore from six stimulus packages under the central bank. Covid-hit industries and service providers received only Tk8,958 crore in working capital, which was only 21.83% of the target.



Under the stimulus package, the Bangladesh Bank has set a credit guarantee scheme of Tk2, 000 crore for the cottage, micro and small businesses in the current financial year. The disbursement under the scheme stood at only Tk32.55 lakh. Meanwhile, in the light of a slow pace of disbursements, on 30 December, the Bangladesh Bank decided to increase the extent of credit guarantee against loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) to bring more under it. Banks now can lend a minimum amount of Tk25,000 and a maximum of Tk1 crore that the central bank will give a credit guarantee for.



Reportedly, the disbursements under bailout packages in the first phase were much higher as many clients were in need of emergency financial support when the pandemic was at its pick. The situation has now completely changed altogether with Covid-19 turning the corner and many small businesses recovering. That is why, the implementation of the economic bailout schemes is running at a slow pace. In addition, one of the reasons behind the low disbursement of stimulus package loan is that banks are showing less interest in doling out loans in the second phase as the finance ministry slowed down the release of interest subsidies after the central bank had received allegations of misuse of stimulus loans in the first round.



Since the new variant of C-19 is spreading fast in the country, lockdown may be re-imposed soon. In that case, industries, especially the small and medium industries may face hardship again. Therefore, the authorities responsible must remain prepared for any kind of situation in upcoming days.