Thinking alternative to lockdown

Dear Sir,

As the global coronavirus epidemic spreads, all countries are dealing with it to the best of their ability. The horrors of Corona are taking a new form and Omicron is continuing to torment the whole world. In order to avoid coronavirus, public gatherings in Bangladesh have been banned in different countries. The next few decades will be needed to overcome the moral recession that the Coronavirus has already created in the world. Many small-medium and even large-scale industries have been closed, leaving thousands unemployed. The government will have to take drastic measures to ensure hygiene from the lowest to the highest levels of society. Again, prolonged lockdowns could pose a huge threat to social, economic and mental health. Poor people will be completely depleted, not only the poor but most of the people in the society will go below the poverty line. The day laborers will starve to death. Small and medium-sized businesses that have made up for the loss of the first lockdown and immersed themselves in the struggle for life will be stunned. The governments of other countries of the world have given different kinds of economic aid to the people, it goes without saying that the people in our country did not get help.



Therefore, the government should keep the economic momentum going without worrying about lockdown, focus on hygiene and speed up vaccination activities.

ArifaAkter

Sociology DepartmentJagannath University