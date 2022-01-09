

Omicron: Complacency can bring about disaster



As many vaccines work by forming antibodies against spike protein, change in spike protein can make many vaccines inefficient or lose potency soon. The presence of spike protein facilitates a virus' entry in the host cell, its transmission into the host cell is facilitated. Critical evaluation for vaccine accuracy has to be tested, vaccines have to be effective, but how or which one is elusive. Otherwise, only complacency of dose completion shall be dire. Vaccines give protection from serious disease.



We must ask everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, not to let guards down. Virulence and immune escape have to be tested for all vaccines, so the need for booster dose, increasing potency can be considered. We have already seen the loss of two years. It is indeed being carried from man to man, what are we doing to stem the flow. We should hoist the red flag of protection, since it has already spread in our neighbouring country.



Emergency preparedness and response has to be pre-planned so that we can reduce transmission. Our response is to test everyone coming in from overseas, isolate all Omicron contacts, initiate booster dose and bring back compulsory face masks in all public places. We are already slipping down the barrel, throwing our guards down, masks are not seen as even a few months before. Masks have to be forced to put on. Laws should be implemented, with imposing fines if one does not wear a mask in public places.



People seem oblivious to the fact that even after two doses of vaccines a person is not immune and may get the new strain omicron, since it passes from human to human. Let's be clear, who knows how we will stop more Omicron cases arriving or circulating. If a virus is good at spreading then eventually it will slip through. Cases of Covid have been climbing except for a lull over the October half term. But if the current Delta variant can spread here and Omicron combines faster transmission with some ability to evade immunity, then it too has the potential to circulate.



Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating, many countries including the United States, Brazil, Canada, European Union nations, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand including us have announced travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa. More countries imposed such curbs, including Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. The new variant has also thrown a spotlight on huge disparities in vaccination rates around the globe. Even as many developed countries are giving third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in low-income countries have received their first Covid-19 shot, according to medical and human rights groups. Can Bangladesh afford another lockdown, the answer is no. We are moving towards development; at this time, we cannot afford to stop the wheel of economic movement.



Will the variant cause more severe Covid? There is no information yet on whether the variant leads to a change in Covid symptoms or severity, this is something scientists will be closely monitoring. Since there is a lag between infections and more serious illness, it will take several weeks before any clear data is available. At this stage, scientists say there is no strong reason to suspect that the latest variant will be either worse or milder. The common symptoms are headache, mild fever, and a less serious infection rate is less. Omicron as compared to delta is less severe in intensity. It is of concern but one should not panic.



As a steady stream of news emerges on the Omicron variant's relatively low rate of hospitalizations and deaths thus far, the sheer number of newly infected people around the world is leaving many scratching their heads on how to handle the new variant. New coronavirus variant may pose a higher re-infection risk, but the latest research indicates it could be less severe than the Delta strain. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns. Pfizer says COVID booster 'effective' against Omicron variant. Lab tests show the three-shot course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralizes Omicron, while two shots appear less effective.



Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness. Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system's defences. Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine,".



The World Health Organization warned Omicron variant of the coronavirus was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act. We must come out with a simple solution. Vaccines alone will not get us out of this crisis. Vaccines, masks, maintaining social distance, and hand hygiene will be the protocol to be continued.



We have seen previous experience with Covid-19 waves, witnessed the public healthcare system struggling to cope, especially with critical patients who require oxygen and specialist care. This time around, we cannot wait for a new wave to occur before steps are taken to support hospitals and healthcare providers. We have learned important lessons while fighting Covid-19, and those health-related policies will now be proactive rather than reactive. Investment in manpower and logistics is of utmost importance at this juncture, and necessary healthcare facilities must be made fully functional to face the possibility of Omicron finding its way into the country.



We've to intensify the control measures to address the cluster transmission locally so that the virus can't spread to other areas from different pockets. Lockdowns can be enforced if transmission rates are high in pockets. The government should strictly continue screening the incoming passengers through the airports and the land ports to check the arrival of any new variant from abroad. We have to increase the vaccination drive and ensure cent percent masking and health safety rules. If we can do this properly, we won't face the third wave any time soon. At the same time, we must be ready to brace for impact.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist







