Death of 500 FFs in mine explosion in ’72  recalled



The monument at Chehelgazi Mazar in Dinajpur, which was set up in remembrance of more than 500 FFs who died in mine explosion in 1972. photo: observer

The day was observed in a befitting manner. The day's programmes included placing wreath on Martyred Monument at Chehelgazi Mazar at 9 am and a discussion meeting in the morning. Milad mahfil was held in the mosque.

In 1971 after freeing Dinajpur, FFs had collected mines, weapons and explosives, bombs of Pakistani forces from different areas and stocked these in the transit camp in Maharaja Girijanath High School.

About 1,000 FFs from India's Patiraam, Hamjapur, Bangalbari, Torongapur, and Bangladesh's Nawabganj, Ghoraghat, Fulbari, Hakimpur, Kotwali, Thakurgaon, Pirganj, Ranishankoil, and 6 and 7 sectors of Haripur areas took shelter in the transit camp.

FFs started to collect weapons, explosives, grenades, 2 and 3 inches shells of mortar, anti-tank mine, anti-personal mines from remote villages, and stocked these in the camp.

On January 6 afternoon, they brought two trucks of arms, explosives, mines, and bombs to the school ground from Ghoraghat and Nawabganj. At around 5:15 pm, while the second truck being unloaded, one anti-personal mine got slipped from a FF's hand, and it caused the explosion in the camp. In the explosion, over 500 FFs and prayer performers of mosque and others in the school died. The adjacent areas of the bunker turned into a 20-25 foot deep pond.

On the next day (January 7), 96 FFs were buried in Gour-E-Shahid Boro Maidan in the presence of numerous people.

Later with full military honour, some other FFs were laid down on Chehelgazi Mazar premises. A total of 135 FFs were buried in the area. Besides, some bodies were taken away by their relatives. Also it became impossible to count the number of fully burnt FFs. On the next day of the incident, about 50 maunds of limbs including hands and legs were recovered from the school ground.

Since then the day has been observed as the memorial day by January 6 Smriti Parishad.

This year the day was observed recalling the memories of FFs. The day's programmes included placing wreath on Martyred Monument at Chehelgazi Mazar at 9 am and discussion meeting at 10 am. Milad mahfil was held in the Jam-e-Mosque of the school.

President of the January Six Smriti Parishad Md Safiqul Haq Chhutu and General Secretary Sultan Kamal Uddin Bachchu said, though different programmes are organized by the Smriti Parishad, no programme is undertaken by the administration.

